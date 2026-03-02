Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) CFO Sells 21,207 Shares

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) CFO Shawn Campbell sold 21,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $148,873.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 231,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,312.52. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shawn Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dakota Gold alerts:

On Wednesday, January 21st, Shawn Campbell sold 55,000 shares of Dakota Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $346,500.00.

Dakota Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DC traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.17 million, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.08. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dakota Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Dakota Gold in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Dakota Gold in a report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.75 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dakota Gold

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dakota Gold

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 120.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Dakota Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dakota Gold

(Get Free Report)

Dakota Gold Corp (NYSE:DC) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold projects within the United States. The company’s primary asset is the historic Homestake District in South Dakota’s Black Hills, where it seeks to redevelop gold-bearing tailings and low?grade ore volumes for open?pit heap leach processing. Dakota Gold pursues a staged approach, combining exploration, resource delineation and economic studies to unlock value from legacy mine materials.

The firm’s flagship property comprises sealed tailings impoundments and adjacent low?grade stockpiles left over from the Homestake Gold Mine, which operated from 1876 until 2002.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dakota Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dakota Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.