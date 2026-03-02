Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Declines By 45.3%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,183 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the January 29th total of 9,482 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,980 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,980 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 32.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $159,000.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ FYT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.46. 21,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,620. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $64.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $171.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%.

The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

