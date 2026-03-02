Freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.78, but opened at $34.78. Freenet shares last traded at $34.78, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRTAF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Freenet in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Freenet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of -0.09.

Freenet AG is a Germany-based telecommunications and digital services provider offering a broad portfolio of consumer and business solutions. The company specializes in distributing mobile communications services, including contract and prepaid offerings from major network operators, as well as providing broadband internet access, cable and IPTV television, and related hardware such as routers and set-top boxes. Through its digital lifestyle segment, Freenet AG also delivers value-added services and digital content, ranging from music and video streaming to online gaming and e-books.

In its mobile communications division, Freenet AG acts as a sales and service partner for leading German network operators, managing customer acquisition, billing, and technical support.

