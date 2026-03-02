Thomas Chorman Sells 513 Shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Stock

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Chorman sold 513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $133,380.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,160. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXI traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $265.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,955. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.94 and a 200 day moving average of $230.28. Standex International Corporation has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $270.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.20%.The company had revenue of $221.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Standex International from $272.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Standex International from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standex International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Standex International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Standex International by 3.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Standex International by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

