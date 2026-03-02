Short Interest in Eshallgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EHGO) Declines By 44.3%

Eshallgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EHGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 33,876 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the January 29th total of 60,787 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,421 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 102,421 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Eshallgo Price Performance

Shares of Eshallgo stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,406. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. Eshallgo has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eshallgo in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eshallgo stock. Yorkville Advisors Global LP bought a new stake in shares of Eshallgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EHGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 272,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Eshallgo makes up approximately 0.0% of Yorkville Advisors Global LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Yorkville Advisors Global LP owned approximately 0.84% of Eshallgo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Eshallgo Company Profile

Eshallgo Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and leasing of office equipment and after-sale maintenance and repair services in the People’s Republic of China. The company also sells office furniture, IT products, water dispensers, printing papers, and other products, as well as provides maintenance services with enterprise resource planning systems. It serves private and public sector businesses, as well as large enterprises and institutions. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

