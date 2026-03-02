Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 2nd (AARD, ADSK, AVAV, BRLT, BURL, CRWV, DAVE, DSGR, FVRR, MCS)

Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $383.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $373.00.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $350.00 target price on the stock.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $290.00 target price on the stock.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $425.00 price target on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $63.00.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

