Sionna Therapeutics’ (SION) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 71.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sionna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Lifesci Capital raised Sionna Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sionna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Sionna Therapeutics Trading Down 7.3%

Sionna Therapeutics stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.86. 91,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,310. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13. Sionna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.95.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sionna Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,494,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798,480. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 29,063 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $1,295,628.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,530,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,398,695.16. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 382,368 shares of company stock valued at $15,898,607. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $4,573,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $7,430,000. Artia Global Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,926,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

About Sionna Therapeutics

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

