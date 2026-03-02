First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target Raised to $63.00

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.51% from the stock’s current price.

FR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

Shares of FR stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.32. The company had a trading volume of 216,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.81. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $64.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.11.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.17). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $188.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $39,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 3,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,054.90. This trade represents a 15.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and development of industrial real estate assets. The company specializes in light industrial, warehouse and distribution facilities that serve a broad range of end markets, including manufacturing, transportation and e-commerce. Through both acquisitions and ground-up developments, First Industrial seeks to assemble a diversified portfolio of strategically located properties that support its tenants’ supply-chain needs.

Core services provided by First Industrial include property leasing, asset management, redevelopment of obsolescent buildings and build-to-suit development for creditworthy users.

