Scotiabank Boosts Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $236.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $214.00 to $236.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.80% from the company’s previous close.

WELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Welltower from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Welltower from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.36.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $209.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $145.99 billion, a PE ratio of 149.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. Welltower has a 12 month low of $130.29 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.69.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its position in Welltower by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

