UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 34,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 29,363 shares.The stock last traded at $148.11 and had previously closed at $149.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UCBJY. Zacks Research lowered shares of UCB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded UCB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

UCB is a global biopharmaceutical company founded in Belgium in 1928, specializing in the discovery and development of therapies for severe diseases in the fields of neurology and immunology. Headquartered in Brussels, UCB leverages nearly a century of scientific expertise to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on chronic conditions such as epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn’s disease.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes key branded medicines such as CIMZIA (certolizumab pegol) for inflammatory disorders, VIMPAT (lacosamide) for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy, and NEUPRO (rotigotine transdermal system) for Parkinson’s disease and restless legs syndrome.

