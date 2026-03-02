Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Short Interest Down 26.8% in February

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 405,579 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the January 29th total of 553,938 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 844,046 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 844,046 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $305.59. 528,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $307.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Amicus Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Clearwave Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $694,000. Arwa LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Financially in Tune LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $353,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

