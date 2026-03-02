ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 855,551 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the January 29th total of 1,322,526 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,595,654 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,595,654 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luminist Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter worth $30,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 15.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000.
Key Stories Impacting ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil
Here are the key news stories impacting ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Escalation of U.S./Israeli strikes on Iran and retaliatory actions are prompting a sharp risk premium on crude, lifting futures and boosting leveraged oil plays. From oil spikes to equity swings
- Positive Sentiment: Strait of Hormuz transit risk and stalled tanker traffic are tightening near?term physical flows — analysts and forecasters see upside for Brent and WTI, supporting sustained upside for crude exposures like UCO. Oil Price Forecast: Hormuz Transit Risk
- Positive Sentiment: Operational halts at major regional producers (e.g., QatarEnergy pausing production after strikes) and tanker disruptions are tightening supply expectations, lifting energy markets. QatarEnergy pauses production
- Positive Sentiment: OPEC+ has so far approved only modest output increases, leaving limited spare capacity to offset crisis-driven supply losses — a structural bullish factor for leveraged crude ETFs. WTI Climbs as Iran War Escalates
- Neutral Sentiment: The U.S. source says selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is “not currently being discussed,” which removes an immediate offset to higher prices but leaves the SPR as a future policy tool. US not currently discussing SPR sale
- Neutral Sentiment: Some policymakers (EU) say they don’t expect an immediate oil?security impact — conflicting official views add uncertainty about how long the price shock will last. EU policymakers expect no immediate impact
- Neutral Sentiment: Small-cap E&P names are seeing extreme intraday moves (example: Battalion Oil surge), reflecting sector rotation into assets with high crude beta — this broad energy buying supports leveraged crude ETFs but can be volatile. Battalion Oil Stock Surges
- Negative Sentiment: UCO is a 2x daily leveraged ETF — while oil gains lift it sharply, the product carries amplified volatility and path?dependency risk; fast reversals or multi?day volatility can produce outsized losses for holders who don’t rebalance. (No external link)
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst warnings that the situation could either escalate (sustaining prices) or prompt policy responses (SPR releases, OPEC+ supply moves) mean oil may see rapid reversals — that uncertainty increases downside risk for leveraged ETFs. OPEC+ debates output boost
ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Up 7.3%
About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil
ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Where to invest $1,000 right now
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.