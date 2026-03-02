ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 855,551 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the January 29th total of 1,322,526 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,595,654 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,595,654 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luminist Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter worth $30,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 15.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Key Stories Impacting ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Here are the key news stories impacting ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil this week:

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Up 7.3%

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil stock traded up $1.87 on Monday, reaching $27.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,964,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,876. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.