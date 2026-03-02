Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 531,197 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the previous session’s volume of 196,496 shares.The stock last traded at $31.9450 and had previously closed at $33.61.

CHGCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smbc Nikko Sec. upgraded Chugai Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.47.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.47%.The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo that focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines. The company develops both biologics and small-molecule therapies, with particular emphasis on oncology and immunology as well as treatments for bone and metabolic disorders. Chugai’s activities span the full drug lifecycle from early research and clinical development through regulatory approval, manufacturing and post-marketing support.

Chugai is known for its research-driven approach and its work on monoclonal antibodies and other biologic therapeutics.

