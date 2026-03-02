Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,396 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 661 shares.The stock last traded at $51.60 and had previously closed at $50.1935.

Soitec Stock Up 1.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec is a France?based semiconductor materials company specializing in the design and manufacture of engineered substrates for the microelectronics industry. Its core technology, known as Smart Cut®, enables the production of high-performance wafers such as silicon-on-insulator (SOI), gallium nitride-on-insulator (GaN-OI) and other advanced material platforms. These substrates are used by semiconductor manufacturers to improve device performance, reduce power consumption and integrate new functions in applications ranging from mobile devices to data centers.

The company’s product portfolio includes a variety of engineered wafers tailored for radio frequency (RF) applications, power management, and photonics.

