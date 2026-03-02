J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Barclays

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.43.

J. M. Smucker stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.86. 314,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,049. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $93.30 and a 12 month high of $121.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.10 and a 200 day moving average of $105.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company’s main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker’s core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker’s® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin’® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

