Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 514,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $8,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 102,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 47,472 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $3,499,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $1,129,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 32.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 28.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 248,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 55,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Andreas P. Wagner sold 22,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $455,211.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 169,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,908.35. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $618,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 997,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,568,419.45. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,125,938 shares of company stock valued at $41,799,570. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

ALHC stock opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $23.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,843.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. Alignment Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare’s approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

