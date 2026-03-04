SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 57,019 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 286% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,755 put options.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,629,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter.
Trending Headlines about SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Heightened Middle East supply disruption fears — including attacks, halted exports and a near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz — have pushed oil prices up, which directly benefits XOP’s E&P-heavy holdings. Oil rises over $1 as Iran crisis disrupts Middle East supply
- Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its average Brent forecasts for Q1 and full-year 2026 citing the conflict and Strait of Hormuz disruptions — a forward-priced rationale supporting higher E&P equities. UBS raises Brent forecasts
- Positive Sentiment: Global energy-cost disruptions and production stoppages (from Qatar to Iraq) and refinery run cuts (China) tighten near-term supply — a tailwind for XOP constituents. Global energy costs soar as Iran crisis disrupts shipping, oil and gas production
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. shale producers appear unlikely to rapidly ramp output despite the price shock, limiting near-term incremental supply and supporting higher realized prices for E&P names in XOP. Why American Frackers Aren’t Rushing to Pump More Oil
- Neutral Sentiment: U.S. officials (Treasury Sec. Bessent) say markets are “well supplied” and plan to announce measures to support Gulf oil trade — this reduces tail-risk but also can temper the rally in oil and E&P stocks. Bessent says oil market well supplied
- Neutral Sentiment: The U.S. is auctioning >1M acres in Alaska’s Cook Inlet — potentially positive longer-term for domestic production exposure in energy ETFs but unlikely to move XOP immediately. US to auction oil and gas drilling rights in Alaska’s Cook Inlet
- Negative Sentiment: Recent calming comments and policy moves (tanker insurance/naval escorts) have pared some oil gains and can reduce upside pressure on XOP. U.S. crude oil retreats as Bessent pledges support
- Negative Sentiment: Unusually large put-option activity on XOP (big spike in put volume) suggests hedging or bearish positioning that could amplify downside volatility for the ETF even as oil fundamentals tighten (short-term technical pressure).
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Down 0.4%
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.
