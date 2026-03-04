SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 57,019 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 286% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,755 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,629,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter.

Trending Headlines about SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF this week:

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Down 0.4%

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

Shares of XOP opened at $158.99 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $162.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

