Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Kuehne & Nagel International had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion.

Kuehne & Nagel International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Kuehne & Nagel International has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $49.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KHNGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne & Nagel International in a report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kuehne & Nagel International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kuehne & Nagel International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne & Nagel International in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne & Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Kuehne & Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne & Nagel International is a global logistics company that provides a wide range of transportation and supply chain services. Its core activities include sea freight and airfreight forwarding, contract logistics and warehousing, as well as overland (road and rail) transportation. The company also offers integrated supply chain management, customs brokerage and value-added services that support complex logistics requirements for shippers and manufacturers.

Founded in 1890 by August Kühne and Friedrich Nagel, Kuehne & Nagel has grown into a multinational logistics provider with a long history in freight forwarding and transport services.

