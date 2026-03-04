Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.690-0.730 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Stevanato Group Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE STVN opened at €15.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of €13.91 and a 52 week high of €28.00.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported €0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.20 by (€0.03). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 11.99%.The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Stevanato Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.730 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STVN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.50 target price on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 39,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 1,268.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group is a global provider of primary packaging solutions and related services for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of glass drug containers such as vials, cartridges and pre-fillable syringes, as well as advanced inspection systems and assembly equipment. Its integrated offerings cover the entire packaging supply chain, from component production to bespoke filling lines and serialization technology.

In addition to its core glass business, Stevanato Group delivers engineering services and process validation support to pharmaceutical customers.

