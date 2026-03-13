Sunriver Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 299.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,509 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for approximately 4.6% of Sunriver Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sunriver Management LLC owned 0.37% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $42,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $939,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,199,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,813,000 after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.6% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 212,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 27,140 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 773.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 47,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 44,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $70.94. 64,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.99.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 125.28%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc (NYSE:SWK) is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company’s portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

Featured Stories

