Sunriver Management LLC Sells 166,718 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. $DV

Sunriver Management LLC reduced its stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,523,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,718 shares during the period. DoubleVerify makes up approximately 2.0% of Sunriver Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sunriver Management LLC owned about 0.95% of DoubleVerify worth $18,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,739,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,794,000 after acquiring an additional 95,235 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 24.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,736,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,764,000 after purchasing an additional 743,825 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 40.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,622,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,726 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $38,325,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $33,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

DV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.32. 65,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,210. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $16.82.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $205.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.77 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 6.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify, Inc is a leading digital media measurement and analytics company that helps advertisers, publishers and platforms ensure their digital advertising campaigns are viewable, fraud-free and brand-safe. The company’s platform integrates data science, machine learning and proprietary analytics to authenticate the quality of media across display, video, mobile, CTV and social channels. By delivering real-time insights into ad viewability, fraud detection and contextual relevance, DoubleVerify empowers marketers to optimize campaign performance and drive better return on ad spend.

At the core of DoubleVerify’s offering are solutions for viewability measurement, invalid traffic (IVT) detection, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting and campaign performance analytics.

