AGNC Investment Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:AGNCZ)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.
AGNC Investment Price Performance
Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.70. 767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,310. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $26.37.
AGNC’s investment activities typically include purchasing agency RMBS and other mortgage-related securities, and using derivatives and hedging strategies to manage interest-rate and spread exposure.
