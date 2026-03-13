AGNC Investment Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:AGNCZ)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.70. 767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,310. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $26.37.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNCZ) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), with an emphasis on agency securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises and agencies. The company’s core business is to acquire and manage portfolios of mortgage-related assets and to generate income through the spread between the interest earned on those assets and its financing costs.

AGNC’s investment activities typically include purchasing agency RMBS and other mortgage-related securities, and using derivatives and hedging strategies to manage interest-rate and spread exposure.

