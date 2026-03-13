Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX is Sensible Money LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sensible Money LLC decreased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 804,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,509 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 8.6% of Sensible Money LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sensible Money LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $25,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAX. Chico Wealth RIA boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 58,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 49,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 63,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $34.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,323. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.86. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

