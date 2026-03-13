Sunriver Management LLC Buys 219,976 Shares of Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM

Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,284,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,976 shares during the period. Verra Mobility makes up about 6.1% of Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sunriver Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Verra Mobility worth $56,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,602,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $2,725,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 233.2% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 108,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 75,822 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,597,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 11.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,570,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,271,000 after purchasing an additional 259,330 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VRRM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 35,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,811. Verra Mobility Corp has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $257.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Verra Mobility’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRRM. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Verra Mobility, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker VRRM, is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency and compliance for transportation authorities and commercial fleets. The company develops and operates automated traffic enforcement systems, toll and violation management platforms, and connected-vehicle services. Through its technology offerings, Verra Mobility helps public agencies enhance road safety, reduce congestion and streamline revenue collection for tolling and parking.

Verra Mobility’s core products include red-light and speed-camera enforcement programs, license plate recognition systems, and cloud-based violation processing software.

