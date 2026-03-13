New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Price Performance
Shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock remained flat at $65.00 on Friday. 23 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.57 and a 200 day moving average of $67.76. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $84.00.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile
