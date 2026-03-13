New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Price Performance

Shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock remained flat at $65.00 on Friday. 23 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.57 and a 200 day moving average of $67.76. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $84.00.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. NewReal, Inc serves as the general partner of the company. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, Massachusetts.

