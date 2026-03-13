Entergy Corporation $ETR Stock Holdings Lessened by Huber Capital Management LLC

Huber Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,036 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETR. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5,466.7% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 46.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 44.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE ETR traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.27. The company had a trading volume of 95,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.36. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.57 and a 12-month high of $107.93.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $558,419.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,155.55. This trade represents a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Friday, February 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.