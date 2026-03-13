Zacks Research Expects Weaker Earnings for EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2027 earnings estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.18. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ FY2028 earnings at $10.95 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Scotiabank set a $123.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.42.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.76. 293,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,291,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.44. EOG Resources has a one year low of $101.59 and a one year high of $136.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 18.67%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,383 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.0% during the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685,125. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,774 shares of company stock worth $945,895 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

EOG Resources News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: EOG reported a fourth?quarter profit beat driven by solid production (1.40 MMboe/d) and rising natural?gas prices, supporting revenue and margins — a result investors typically reward. EOG Resources Surpasses Profit Projections

EOG reported a fourth?quarter profit beat driven by solid production (1.40 MMboe/d) and rising natural?gas prices, supporting revenue and margins — a result investors typically reward. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target to $144 (from $127) while keeping a neutral rating — the higher target signals greater upside potential from current levels and may underpin buying interest. Piper Sandler Raises EOG Price Target

Piper Sandler raised its price target to $144 (from $127) while keeping a neutral rating — the higher target signals greater upside potential from current levels and may underpin buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Some Zacks Research updates lifted medium?term estimates (Q3 and Q4 2027 and FY2028 saw upward revisions), suggesting Zacks sees stronger earnings later in the forecast horizon. This supports a constructive longer?term view despite near?term cuts. Zacks Research Estimate Changes for EOG

Some Zacks Research updates lifted medium?term estimates (Q3 and Q4 2027 and FY2028 saw upward revisions), suggesting Zacks sees stronger earnings later in the forecast horizon. This supports a constructive longer?term view despite near?term cuts. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research maintains a “Hold” rating on EOG overall — mixed guidance from this large research house means analyst sentiment is balanced rather than emphatically bullish or bearish. Zacks Hold Rating

Zacks Research maintains a “Hold” rating on EOG overall — mixed guidance from this large research house means analyst sentiment is balanced rather than emphatically bullish or bearish. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut several near?term and FY2026 EPS forecasts (notably FY2026 lowered from $8.73 to $7.56 and reductions to Q1/Q2 2026 and Q1/Q2 2027 estimates). These downgrades highlight potential headwinds to short?term earnings and could pressure the stock if near?term results underperform. Q3 EPS Estimates for EOG Lowered by Zacks Research

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand?alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.