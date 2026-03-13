What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for KALV FY2027 Earnings?

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.56) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of KALV traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $17.73. 30,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,150. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $896.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of -0.35. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 10,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $156,229.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 442,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,688.31. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 5,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $83,361.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 138,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,965.31. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 33,378 shares of company stock valued at $522,290 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 253.8% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of small?molecule protease inhibitors for orphan and specialty disease indications. The firm’s scientific platform centers on selective inhibition of plasma kallikrein, a serine protease implicated in disorders characterized by vascular leak, edema and inflammation. KalVista’s approach leverages oral and intravitreal delivery formats to target both systemic and ophthalmic conditions.

The company’s lead programs include an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor in clinical trials for the acute treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks and an intravitreal kallikrein inhibitor being evaluated for diabetic macular edema.

