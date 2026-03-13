Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The accessories brand company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.17), FiscalAI reports. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $280.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.28 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Fossil Group’s conference call:

Fossil says 2025 marked a successful turnaround with $1.0B in net sales, a 55.9% gross margin (+380 bps), SG&A cut by >$100M and a positive adjusted operating income of $11M .

in net sales, a gross margin (+380 bps), SG&A cut by >$100M and a positive adjusted operating income of . Management raised near-term targets and expects $945M–$965M in 2026 sales, a return to top-line growth in Q4, 3%–5% adjusted operating margin and break-even free cash flow for the year.

in 2026 sales, a return to top-line growth in Q4, adjusted operating margin and break-even free cash flow for the year. The company is doubling down on product and channel initiatives—notably the relaunch of Big Tic , a new premium Signature platform, culturally relevant collaborations, a full-price DTC model, and expanded focus in high-growth markets like India—to drive engagement and margin improvement.

, a new premium platform, culturally relevant collaborations, a full-price DTC model, and expanded focus in high-growth markets like India—to drive engagement and margin improvement. Near-term risks remain—Q4 sales declined ~20% YoY, 2026 guidance still implies a ~4%–6% sales decline (including ~$21M from store closures), and past royalty minimum shortfalls introduced intra-year volatility that management must fully abate through execution.

Shares of FOSL stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 58,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,918. Fossil Group has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $257.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOSL. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Fossil Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fossil Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Fossil Group in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOSL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,375 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 43,849 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Fossil Group by 93.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,584 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20,530 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 459,023 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 278,391 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,087,803 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 898,626 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised medium?/long?term profit expectations and set higher price targets — Northland Securities increased several Q1/Q3/Q4 and FY2027 EPS estimates and maintains an “Outperform” rating with a $7 target. This supports a bullish view on recovery and valuation. MarketBeat FOSL

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets and distributes consumer fashion accessories, focusing on lifestyle and wearable technology. The company offers a wide range of products including analog and digital watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearable devices. It sells merchandise under its own Fossil brand and via license agreements with international labels such as Michael Kors, Armani Exchange, Burberry, Diesel, DKNY, Kate Spade and Tory Burch. Through its proprietary e-commerce platforms and global retail network, Fossil Group serves markets across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

The group’s wearable technology segment combines traditional timepieces with features such as fitness tracking, heart-rate monitoring and NFC payments.

