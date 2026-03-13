Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $397.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.04 million. Guardian Pharmacy Services had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 3.40%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Guardian Pharmacy Services’ conference call:

Delivered a strong FY2025 and Q4 performance with organic revenue +13% (reported +18%), full-year adjusted EBITDA of $115M (up 27% year-over-year), Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $39.5M , and cash growing to about $66M .

(reported +18%), full-year adjusted EBITDA of (up 27% year-over-year), Q4 adjusted EBITDA of , and cash growing to about . Raised 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $120M–$124M while maintaining revenue guidance of $1.40B–$1.42B , reflecting expected margin expansion (midpoint adjusted EBITDA margin ~8.6%).

while maintaining revenue guidance of , reflecting expected margin expansion (midpoint adjusted EBITDA margin ~8.6%). Regulatory and pricing shifts from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) are creating operational complexity—management says it expects to offset the 2026 EBITDA impact but warns of the new Medicare Transaction Facilitator and anticipates an additional ~ $65M revenue headwind in 2027 from branded drug negotiations.

revenue headwind in 2027 from branded drug negotiations. Operational wins include improved vaccine profitability, >100,000 clinical interventions and an estimated $56M in resident cost savings; acquisitions and greenfield ramps are accelerating (currently dampening margins by ~90 bps), and the M&A pipeline remains active as the company monitors industry dislocations for opportunities.

NYSE:GRDN traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.18. The stock had a trading volume of 32,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.35. Guardian Pharmacy Services has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $37.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRDN. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 26.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter.

GRDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a report on Monday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes. The company’s Guardian Compass includes dashboards created using data from its data warehouse to help its local pharmacies plan, track, and optimize their business operations; and GuardianShield Programs for LTCFs.

