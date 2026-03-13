Seven Six Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Helen of Troy Limited $HELE

Seven Six Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000. Helen of Troy makes up approximately 1.4% of Seven Six Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Seven Six Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Helen of Troy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 26.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 16.2% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 407.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on HELE. Zacks Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. CJS Securities raised Helen of Troy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $22.00 target price on Helen of Troy in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:HELE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.89. 32,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $512.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.42 million. Helen of Troy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 43.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Helen of Troy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.75 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.530-1.030 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that designs, sources and markets a diversified portfolio of household, health and beauty brands. Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, the company operates through three principal segments—Health & Home, Housewares and Beauty—offering products under well-known names including OXO, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell Home, PUR and Hot Tools. Helen of Troy distributes its products through a combination of mass, specialty and e-commerce channels to consumers, retailers and distributors worldwide.

The Housewares segment features kitchen tools, gadgets and organizational solutions marketed primarily under the OXO brand, recognized for its ergonomic “Good Grips” design.

