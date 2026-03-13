Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX is Seven Six Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Seven Six Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Knight-Swift Transportation accounts for 4.4% of Seven Six Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Seven Six Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, COO James L. Fitzsimmons sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $324,074.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 8,716 shares in the company, valued at $477,375.32. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua Smith sold 5,770 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $351,450.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,224.74. The trade was a 38.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,930 shares of company stock worth $2,581,186. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $53.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.22, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.95. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $64.10.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $64.00 price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KNX

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) is one of North America’s largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company’s core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.