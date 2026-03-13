38,442 Shares in ePlus inc. $PLUS Acquired by Medina Value Partners LLC

Medina Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,442 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,000. ePlus makes up 0.6% of Medina Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Medina Value Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ePlus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ePlus by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 19.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in ePlus by 3.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $35,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 57,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,491.40. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ePlus Stock Down 0.6%

PLUS stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.76. 3,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,962. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.24.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.44. ePlus had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.63%.The business had revenue of $614.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ePlus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. ePlus’s dividend payout ratio is 19.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded ePlus from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

ePlus Profile

(Free Report)

ePlus Inc (NASDAQ:PLUS) is a technology solutions provider that helps enterprises and public-sector organizations maximize the value of their information technology investments. The company specializes in designing, implementing and managing complex IT infrastructures, with a focus on security, cloud computing, data center modernization and unified communications. By combining consulting services with software license management and hardware procurement, ePlus delivers end-to-end solutions that align with its clients’ strategic objectives.

The company’s offerings include cybersecurity assessments and managed security services, hybrid and public cloud deployments, network architecture and optimization, and collaboration platforms.

