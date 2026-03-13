Huber Capital Management LLC Has $37.33 Million Position in Golar LNG Limited $GLNG

Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,200 shares during the quarter. Golar LNG accounts for 5.9% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Huber Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Golar LNG worth $37,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 43.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Golar LNG by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 94.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

GLNG stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.34. 75,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,395. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $132.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.29 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 16.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is 156.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. is a leading owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and floating infrastructure. The company specializes in the transportation of LNG on long-term and spot charters for major energy firms around the world. In addition to shipping, Golar LNG has broadened its services to include project development and the conversion of existing carriers into Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) and Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) vessels.

Since pioneering the first purpose-built FLNG conversion project, Golar LNG has been at the forefront of offshore gas monetization.

