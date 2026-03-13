Huber Capital Management LLC Buys 9,000 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Huber Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Tenet Healthcare comprises about 1.6% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $10,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,267,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,500 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,119,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,020,000 after acquiring an additional 157,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth $206,981,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 28.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,224,000 after purchasing an additional 252,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 375.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,085,000 after buying an additional 624,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.56.

In related news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,017 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.70, for a total value of $1,865,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nadja West sold 2,178 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.47, for a total value of $430,089.66. Following the sale, the director owned 28,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,945.60. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 42,195 shares of company stock worth $9,823,406 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.06. The stock had a trading volume of 46,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.65. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 12 month low of $109.82 and a 12 month high of $247.21.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 6.60%.Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.190-18.470 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet’s operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

