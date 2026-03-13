Huber Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Huber Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up about 1.2% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $12,957,000. South Plains Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 7,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOC traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $738.62. 42,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $104.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $688.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $618.37. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1 year low of $450.13 and a 1 year high of $774.00.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.26. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Several analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $688.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $777.00 to $778.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $710.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $623.00 price target (down from $688.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $680.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $693.60.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 20,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.82, for a total transaction of $14,176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 171,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,634,929.64. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.52, for a total transaction of $65,029.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,037.56. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,431 shares of company stock valued at $21,969,404. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

