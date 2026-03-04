iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Holdings Lessened by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,934 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.8% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.6% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9%

IVV stock opened at $683.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $691.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $677.68. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $700.97. The company has a market capitalization of $751.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

