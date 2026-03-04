NWT Uranium (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) Issues Earnings Results

NWT Uranium (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

NWT Uranium Trading Up 4.9%

CPTRF opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. NWT Uranium has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 30.27 and a current ratio of 30.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.

NWT Uranium Company Profile

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

