NWT Uranium (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) Issues Earnings Results

NWT Uranium (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
NWT Uranium Trading Up 4.9%
CPTRF opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. NWT Uranium has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 30.27 and a current ratio of 30.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.
NWT Uranium Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NWT Uranium
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- Elon Warns “America Is Broke”. Trump’s Plan Inside.
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- America’s 1776 happening again
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
Receive News & Ratings for NWT Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWT Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.