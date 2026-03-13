UNUS SED LEO Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.35 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $8.35 billion and $948.65 thousand worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for approximately $9.07 or 0.00012629 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00077307 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 921,134,331 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 921,134,330.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 9.06696639 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,459,573.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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