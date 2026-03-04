Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 3,943 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,811 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Oracle were worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,418,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,367,746,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 27,582 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 24.7% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,814 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 30,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 11.9% during the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $148.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.66. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.36 and its 200 day moving average is $222.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Positive Sentiment: AI backlog and cloud momentum: Analysts highlight a surge in Oracle’s AI backlog and strong cloud growth (cloud +34% y/y) with roughly $4B of new AI deals that improve revenue visibility into fiscal 2027. Article Link

Industry recognition: Oracle Financial Services placed highly in the 2026 Chartis RiskTech100 report (top vendor, multiple AI/risk awards), reinforcing strength in risk and compliance products that can drive steady enterprise demand. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings date set — catalyst next week: Oracle will report Q3 FY2026 results after the close on March 10 and host a 4:00 p.m. webcast — a likely near?term volatility point as investors re?price guidance and AI deal cadence. Article Link

Data?center financing and project progress: Applied Digital is marketing $2.15B of bonds for a 200MW facility leased to Oracle and Oracle is pursuing permits for its Project Jupiter AI campus — both validate demand but also underline capital intensity and permitting risks. Negative Sentiment: Widespread securities?fraud filings and law?firm notices: Multiple firms (Kessler Topaz, Rosen, Pomerantz, Schall, Bernstein, etc.) have filed or solicited lead?plaintiff claims alleging misstatements about Oracle’s AI infrastructure and capex — a cluster of suits that increases legal uncertainty and could pressure the stock until resolved. Lead?plaintiff deadline April 6, 2026. Article Link

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Mizuho set a $400.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Melius Research set a $160.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $365.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.94.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,429.56. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

