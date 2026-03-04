Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Buys New Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 3,922.2% during the third quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $77.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.95. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $102.77. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.