Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Buys New Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 3,922.2% during the third quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marvell Technology Price Performance
MRVL stock opened at $77.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.95. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $102.77. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.
Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology
Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer turned bullish, saying Marvell is a buy/hold going into the quarter — that public endorsement can support near-term investor interest ahead of results. Jim Cramer on Marvell: “I Think the Stock’s a Buy Going Into the Quarter”
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan and other analysts expect Marvell to ride AI/data-center demand and potentially report inline-to-better Q4 results — supportive fundamentals if management signals continued hyperscaler momentum. JPMorgan Expects Marvell To Ride AI Wave Ahead Of Q4 Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: RBC says Marvell is likely to beat on optical strength and that fiscal?2027 commentary could be “incrementally positive” — a potential catalyst if management confirms stronger optical/connectivity demand. Marvell Likely to Beat on Optical Strength, Fiscal 2027 Tone ‘Incrementally Positive,’ RBC Says
- Neutral Sentiment: Options traders are pricing in roughly an 11% move around earnings, indicating elevated volatility — useful for positioning but not directional. Is Marvell Stock (MRVL) a Buy Ahead of Q4 Earnings? Options Traders Brace for 11% Price Swing
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry pieces and Zacks previews highlight AI-driven upside for Marvell’s custom AI and connectivity products heading into Q4, but caution on near-term guidance and competition. MRVL Q4 Earnings to Gain From Custom AI & Connectivity Products
- Neutral Sentiment: Partner/competitive news: Credo and TensorWave are targeting next?gen AMD AI clusters — a reminder of competitive dynamics in AI networking/interconnects that could influence longer-term share dynamics. Credo & TensorWave Team Up to Power Next-Gen AMD AI Clusters
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Marvell from “hold” to “strong sell,” a high?visibility downgrade that likely triggered selling pressure and raised short?term sentiment risk. Zacks.com
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: a news item notes MRVL moved down about 1% after the analyst downgrade, reflecting immediate sell?side impact on the stock. Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Down 1% Following Analyst Downgrade
- Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley cut its price target from $112 to $95 and set an equal?weight rating — a less bullish analyst stance that can cap near?term upside and weighs on sentiment. Benzinga: Price Target Cut
- Negative Sentiment: Broader market risk: a sector sell?off tied to geopolitical tensions hit chip names, increasing downside risk for Marvell even if company?specific fundamentals remain solid. Nvidia, AMD, Intel, and Broadcom Lead Chip Stock Sell-off Amid Iran Crisis
Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology
In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.78.
View Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.
Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marvell Technology
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- America’s 1776 happening again
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Silver’s squeeze is tightening – opportunity forming
- Trump’s NEW Executive Order – BIG Changes Coming to Retirement Accounts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.