Varenne Capital Partners Buys New Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Varenne Capital Partners purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 309,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $67,990,000. TE Connectivity comprises 12.9% of Varenne Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Varenne Capital Partners owned about 0.10% of TE Connectivity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 44,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,231,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 29.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 305.4% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TEL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $204.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.91. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.30 and a 1-year high of $250.67. The firm has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Reuben M. Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $333,777.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $1,371,395.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,486.10. This trade represents a 22.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,945 shares of company stock worth $7,528,616. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

