SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,443,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the previous session’s volume of 1,178,076 shares.The stock last traded at $609.7120 and had previously closed at $611.77.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.1%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $639.57 and its 200-day moving average is $612.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06.

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Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 190.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $6,724,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 32.7% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items. Its investment sectors include financials, industrials, information technology, consumer discretionary, healthcare and materials.

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