Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Shares Down 8.7% – Should You Sell?

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $122.65 and last traded at $124.7450. 376,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 317,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on PVLA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Palvella Therapeutics from $148.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Palvella Therapeutics from $174.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.87.

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Palvella Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.47. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.41 and a beta of -0.30.

In related news, Director George M. Jenkins purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 187,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,396,375. This trade represents a 2.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elaine J. Heron purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 47,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,500. This represents a 5.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $21,255,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in Palvella Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $367,000. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in Palvella Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,212,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in Palvella Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 722,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,283,000 after purchasing an additional 32,388 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Palvella Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PVLA) is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company devoted to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for immunological and inflammatory diseases. The company employs a proprietary small?molecule and biologics platform to identify and modulate key molecular pathways that drive neutrophil? and complement?mediated inflammation, aiming to deliver targeted treatment options for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

Palvella’s pipeline comprises several preclinical assets designed to address both prevalent chronic inflammatory conditions and rare autoinflammatory syndromes.

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