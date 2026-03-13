BNY Mellon High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BNY Mellon High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 16,696 shares, a growth of 237.3% from the February 12th total of 4,950 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,812 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 21,812 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
BNY Mellon High Yield ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BKHY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,569. BNY Mellon High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.30.
BNY Mellon High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2449 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield ETF
BNY Mellon High Yield ETF Company Profile
The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
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