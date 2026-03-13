XXL Energy (CVE:XL) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

XXL Energy Corp. (CVE:XL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 2190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

XXL Energy Trading Down 25.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18.

About XXL Energy

(Get Free Report)

XXL Energy Corp., a petroleum and natural gas company, acquires, explores, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns interests in the Green River Basin consists of natural gas wells and royalty interest wells located in Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in North Dakota; the Pinedale Field owns working interest ranging from 18.75% to 21.25% in oil and gas located in the Warbonnet area of Sublette County, Wyoming; and the Piceance Basin located in Colorado.

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