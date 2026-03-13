FMC Excelsior Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FMCX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FMC Excelsior Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FMCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,102 shares, an increase of 224.1% from the February 12th total of 340 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 869 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 869 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

FMC Excelsior Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

FMC Excelsior Focus Equity ETF stock remained flat at $32.84 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.42 million, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.97. FMC Excelsior Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $36.17.

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FMC Excelsior Focus Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 45.0%.

About FMC Excelsior Focus Equity ETF

The FMC Excelsior Focus Equity ETF (FMCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital appreciation by targeting US-listed companies, selected using a research-intensive, bottom-up fundamental approach. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. FMCX was launched on Apr 25, 2022 and is managed by First Manhattan.

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