SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2026

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTLGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 432,255 shares, a growth of 246.7% from the February 12th total of 124,687 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,040 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,040 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.82. 491,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,639. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.44. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1584 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOTL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,638,000 after acquiring an additional 271,382 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 1,269,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,152,000 after purchasing an additional 188,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 84,623 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 120,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 59,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 222,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 59,478 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

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