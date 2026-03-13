SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Short Interest Update

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 432,255 shares, a growth of 246.7% from the February 12th total of 124,687 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,040 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,040 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.82. 491,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,639. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.44. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86.
SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1584 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF
SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Company Profile
The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
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