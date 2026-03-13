SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Short Interest Update

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 432,255 shares, a growth of 246.7% from the February 12th total of 124,687 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,040 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,040 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.82. 491,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,639. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.44. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86.

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SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1584 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOTL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,638,000 after acquiring an additional 271,382 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 1,269,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,152,000 after purchasing an additional 188,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 84,623 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 120,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 59,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 222,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 59,478 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

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