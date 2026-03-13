LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 229 and last traded at GBX 232, with a volume of 89993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235.

LSL Property Services Trading Down 1.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 257.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 258.70. The company has a market cap of £231.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.46.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising. The Financial Services segment offers compliance and other services to mortgage and insurance networks. The Surveying & Valuation segment provides valuations and professional surveying services of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers; data services to lenders; and asset management services, including managing the sale of residential properties on behalf of corporate clients and property investors.

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