Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 140.80 and last traded at GBX 142.80, with a volume of 1465784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 240 to GBX 195 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 316.25.

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Marshalls Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 168.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 172.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £361.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, insider Justin Lockwood acquired 260,000 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 181 per share, for a total transaction of £470,600. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Marshalls Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls plc is a leading UK manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. It operates through three trading divisions: Landscape Products; Roofing Products; and Building Products. At a Group, divisional and brand level, Marshalls’ strategy centres around its customers who value its unique set of capabilities, namely leading brands, best in class technical and design support and carbon leadership. This is underpinned by business wide enterprise excellence, leadership in ESG governance and standards and its people, organisation, and culture.

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